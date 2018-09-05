Gordon, it turned out, wasn’t the first big test of New Orleans’ new mayor, LaToya Cantrell, or of much newer Sewerage & Water Board leader Ghassan Korban, who showed up for his first day of work just as the tropical storm was heading toward the city.
Instead, it was a dry run, quite literally.
That said, city officials struck the right tone and found a good balance between reaction and over-reaction. Useful information was available ahead of time, from the condition of the pumps to the hour when residents were allowed to start parking cars on the neutral ground without getting ticketed. Theatrics were kept to a minimum.
And when it became clear Tuesday night that the storm would be a no-show, at least in New Orleans, Cantrell announced that City Hall would open at noon Wednesday.
It was surely difficult for many working parents whose kids were out of school, but it got the city back to business as usual quickly. That’s important, given how often things have ground to a halt lately over the mere threat of heavy rain or an unusual cold snap. Functional governments manage to soldier on under these circumstances.
Of course, real problems are exposed when conditions head south, so there’s still much we don’t know about the city’s current level of preparedness. Personally, I don’t really mind waiting until next time to find out.