The physical setting for last week’s big fundraiser with Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was the National WWII Museum.
The psychological space was an alternate universe, one in which things on the Republican side are humming along and the most potentially disruptive character on the political stage is not Paul Manafort or Michael Cohen, and certainly not President Donald Trump. It’s Nancy Pelosi, the once and perhaps future House Speaker should Democrats reclaim the lower chamber’s majority, the two men warned.
In fact, neither of the GOP bigwigs, whose agenda Thursday night was to raise money for vulnerable House Republicans, acknowledged that anything unusual was happening on their side of the aisle. This despite the twin legal developments just two days earlier that rocked the administration Pence serves and Scalise wholeheartedly backs, as well as a long list of pre-existing signs that investigators are pursuing Trump-related leads on multiple other fronts.
In the most dramatic hour in recent presidential history, Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, was convicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team of tax and bank fraud charges, leaving open the real possibility that he could decide to cooperate before his second trial begins next month. And Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, copped a guilty plea in a New York City courtroom and directly implicated the president in schemes to pay hush money to a porn star and a Playboy playmate before the 2016 election to conceal their relationships. Cohen’s lawyer, former Bill Clinton attorney Lanny Davis, immediately went on the talk show circuit to offer up his client’s help on additional matters.
The panic is right there all over Trump’s Twitter feed, but here in Louisiana, Pence, Scalise and most of their fellow GOP officials who serve in Washington are doing everything they can to change the subject.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy sought to cast doubt on Cohen's allegations concerning Trump, even though federal prosecutors said in court that they have ample evidence to support the storyline.
"Mr. Cohen has made an allegation, and the president has denied it. Mr. Cohen’s credibility will be challenged," Kennedy said in a statement to The Advocate. "He’s trying to get as lenient a sentence as possible. If the prosecutors told Mr. Cohen to stand on one leg and bark like a dog in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue, he would probably do it."
Of those who responded to The Advocate’s request for comments, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson was the most circumspect. He noted that the president hasn’t been charged and said he wouldn’t comment on hypotheticals.
Comments from U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto, meanwhile, were downright dismissive. "There still has not been any shred of evidence that this administration colluded with Russia," Abraham said. "The fact remains that the policies of this administration have turned our country around and the economy is the best it's been in decades."
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has adopted a common GOP strategy of arguing that Trump’s troubles make it extra-important that he keep a sympathetic House.
“If we don't get out and vote in November, we'll end up with a Democrat-controlled Congress that is focused more on impeaching President Trump than making our country great again,” Cassidy wrote on social media (if his nightmare scenario comes to pass, he and his fellow senators would essentially act as jurors, ironically). Cassidy’s spokesman said the senator believes in accountability but labeled Trump’s legal problems a distraction.
Scalise didn’t comment specifically on the latest developments, but he long ago established himself as a Trump cheerleader.
None of this is surprising. Trump is unpopular overall but remains popular in Republican strongholds such as Louisiana, and the president’s many scandals have yet to change that.
That doesn’t mean they never will. What we already know is shocking. What could come out, particularly now that more and more witnesses are cooperating, is impossible for anyone outside Trump’s inner circle to predict. Yet by downplaying concern over the rule of law and instead doubling down on partisanship, these politicians have already showed their hands.
Before the fundraiser Thursday, Pence and Scalise took some time to tour the museum and reflect upon one of the nation’s proudest periods. You’ve got to wonder, when they look back at this moment in time and think about how they responded, will they feel proud?