Earlier this month, I wrote a column about the phrase “shoo-shoo,” which is sometimes used in these parts to describe a tropical threat that fails to materialize. Some readers had never heard the phrase, while others said they had known it since they were kids. The generally-agreed upon definition is a firecracker that fails to go off, which means it could apply to much more than the weather.
On that note, I’m calling it: All that campaign-season fuss about now-New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s use of her city credit card when she served on the City Council is a shoo-shoo.
That’s pretty much the message of a long-awaited state Legislative Auditor report, prompted by research released during last fall’s campaign and loudly trumpeted by the camp of Cantrell’s runoff opponent, Desiree Charbonnet. The information eventually landed in Attorney General Jeff Landry’s hands, after a high-profile Charbonnet supporter, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, trumpeted the existence of an anonymous “criminal complaint” — a damning phrase that made its way into headlines — against Cantrell.
To recap: Opponents alleged that Cantrell’s decision to reimburse the city roughly $9,000, including more than $4,000 after she qualified to run for mayor, was essentially an admission of guilt for using her card improperly. Cantrell countered that she was, in fact, being careful to separate out personal and public expenses, even if it was after the fact.
Was her spending, which fell within the council’s per-office budget, sloppy and careless? Sure. But criminal? That’s always been a stretch.
Yet Landry at first ran with it, issuing subpoenas and demanding that every criminal judge in Orleans Parish step aside, before he finally acknowledged that the Legislative Auditor is generally the first stop when suspicions arise and put his own probe on hold.
The new report, obtained by The New Orleans Advocate last week and set to be released Monday, does not point a finger at the new mayor. Instead, it finds perfectly reasonable fault with general council practices, which have since been tightened up. It also notes that Cantrell’s credit card spending, while somewhat higher than her peers, is in line with theirs.
The council, in general, got dinged, for example, for spending on meals that could have been celebratory in nature, and for not consistently documenting the purposes of various expenses. And Cantrell herself was criticized for buying $897 worth of Thanksgiving turkeys for constituents without having objective criteria to determine which were needy.
The report also found that it would be “unfair” to single Cantrell out solely based on the reimbursements, given council’s “lack of policies, procedures, and records.”
The whole dust-up is perhaps best compared to another campaign-season confrontation in New Orleans, this one between Ray Nagin and Richard Pennington, then the well-regarded police superintendent, back in 2002.
Pennington announced that he had information on Nagin that sickened him to his core but didn’t divulge it until a few days later. It turned out to be an allegation that he had used his political ties to secure a no-bid deal for an airport rental car concession through a program for disadvantaged businesses. It wasn't great, but it was hardly core-sickening, at least to voters who would hand Nagin an overwhelming victory — although it’s certainly possible to argue that it was a warning sign.
That’s one reason Cantrell shouldn’t entirely brush the incident aside.
Just because her opponents oversold the initial complaint doesn’t mean there was nothing at all to criticize or that her mayoral administration doesn’t need to do better. The last thing she wants is for anyone to look back years from now and decide that this wasn’t a shoo-shoo after all.