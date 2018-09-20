One of many unproductive dynamics during and after Hurricane Katrina was the toxic relationship between FEMA director Michael Brown and his boss, Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff.

Things were supposed to be different now, and in some ways they are. For one thing, President Donald Trump, like Barrack Obama before him, appointed a FEMA director with direct, relevant experience in disaster response.

Gov. John Bel Edwards takes part in White House hurricane readiness briefing Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was among leaders who took part in a hurricane readiness briefing with President Donald Trump and top cabinet …

But on other levels, it looks like the more things change, the more they stay the same. Brock Long, who previously oversaw Alabama’s emergency operations, should be entirely focused on helping the Carolinas survive and recover from vast flooding caused by Hurricane Florence. But he’s also engaged in a bitter showdown with his boss, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, according to a disturbing account in the Washington Post, which contains the alarming news that Long almost quit as Florence arrived.

Much, but apparently not all, of the tension stems from an investigation into Long’s use of government vehicles to travel between Washington, D.C. and his family home in North Carolina. This has actually been a common practice among top Trump officials and has caused considerable controversy and at least one termination. In Long’s case, an inspector general's report on the subject was referred to the U.S. Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution, which he learned just as Florence bore down.

The story also recounts personal friction between the Long and Nielsen over long-simmering chain-of-command issues, which is also what happened between Brown and Chertoff.

Whatever the cause of the dysfunction, it’s fair to say that people who need FEMA’s help deserve better than a government at war with itself. That’s one more thing that hasn’t changed in the 13 years since Katrina.