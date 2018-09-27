Although she was interviewed by an experienced prosecutor Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were teens, wasn’t on trial before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.
Nor was Kavanaugh, who’s absolutely entitled to a presumption of innocence in court, but is not automatically deserving of a lifetime appointment on the high court through a highly politicized process. As many have pointed out, the confirmation process is not a criminal proceeding but a job interview.
Technically, the Senate itself isn’t on trial either. Its members should breathe a sigh of relief over that one.
Still, just as with the Anita Hill/Clarence Thomas hearing more than a quarter century ago, senators — particularly the Republican ones — are under an uncomfortable microscope over how they handle Ford’s unnerving allegations.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, didn’t help himself or anyone else Thursday morning with an angry opening statement in which he sought to frame Ford’s testimony as part of a partisan gambit on the Democrats’ part. The target of his ire, ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein, of California, put him to shame with a reasoned explanation of how she had honored Ford’s initial request to remain anonymous.
And then Ford spoke, cautiously but clearly, in a breaking voice that would have conveyed just how terrified she was to be there if she hadn’t come out and said so.
She described how she came forward to her congressional representatives not because she wanted to ruin anyone’s life but because she believed she had a civic duty to inform officials of trouble back when Kavanaugh was still shortlisted (had she been successful, it’s clear, President Donald Trump would have nominated another true-blue conservative, so there’s not much partisan advantage to doing what she said she did).
She described the night she says Kavanaugh tried to rape her, with a friend who hasn’t been subpoenaed in the room, in searing detail. She recounted their laughter, and her escape from the house, and her need to have a second front door installed in her home years later due to the after-effect of the incident. A disagreement over the door led her and her husband to enter couples counseling, where she named Kavanaugh as the man who had accosted her, she testified.
A psychologist, Ford interspersed her memories with clinical descriptions of trauma.
She pushed back hard on Grassley’s partisan framing of her story, declaring herself nobody’s pawn.
And then the Republicans sent a prosecutor out to question her.
Hiring Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona prosecutor who specialized in sex crimes, was actually an attempt at damage control for the Republican majority, because the alternative was to have Ford grilled by a panel of GOP men who’ve made their eagerness to confirm Kavanaugh quickly clear. Blame Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for that, given that he could have appointed one of the six Republican women in the Senate to the Judiciary Committee, but didn’t. Also, blame him for making things worse by referring to Mitchell earlier this week as a “female assistant.”
While she did her best to be courteous and respectful toward Ford, this would have been a no-win situation for Mitchell even if Grassley hadn’t stopped her every five minutes to allow a Democrat to speak. Each time he announced that a different male senator was ceding his time, which really just emphasized the extent to which they knew they had a problem on their hands.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is Louisiana’s member of the Judiciary Committee, and he’s developed a reputation for occasional incisive questioning on the panel. He also gravitates toward the laugh lines, some of which he lands expertly and some of which fall flat. It would have been interesting to see Kennedy try to navigate questioning Ford in person, now that her story is out.
That he didn't even try tells us plenty about the damage Senate Republicans have already inflicted on their own reputation.