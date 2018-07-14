The election fever that’s spreading across the country this year hasn’t hit Louisiana yet, and odds are that it won’t.
The state’s immunity has everything to do with circumstances. At a time when control of both chambers of Congress is up for grabs, neither U.S. senator will be on the ballot and no House members represent districts that are at all likely to flip. And the big state-level elections, including Gov. John Bel Edwards' run for re-election, won’t happen until 2019.
But the voting will go on nonetheless, and with qualifying set for this coming week, some of the storylines could prove interesting.
One race to watch is for the 5th District Congressional seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham. Abraham should be a shoo-in for re-election, but he’s also taking a good, hard look at running against Edwards next year. If he attracts even a nominal opponent for Congress, he’ll be able to run a full-blown campaign — including television ads in big media markets that touch the far reaches of his northeast Louisiana-based district — and as a happy byproduct, to introduce himself to voters who might be looking for an alternative to Edwards. If not, he won’t.
This is a scenario that now-U.S. Sen. John Kennedy enjoyed when he ran an easy re-election campaign for treasurer in 2015, the year before he triumphed in a crowded field for Senate (adding to the intrigue were reports linking a longtime Kennedy aide to his opponents’ campaign). It all worked out OK for him.
There’s intrigue too in the 3rd District represented by freshman U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, although probably not much suspense. Higgins has attracted some energetic Democratic opposition, but it’s largely a Republican district. He also has a Republican challenger, Josh Guillory, and Guillory has a profile-raising supporter in former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is all over TV these days as President Donald Trump’s lawyer and who just happens to be linked romantically to Guillory’s finance chair.
Higgins has an endorsement from Trump, though, which should Trump all that.
Democrats are hoping to give House Majority Whip Steve Scalise a hearty challenge in the heavily Republican 1st District as well. But Scalise remains so well-entrenched that he’s busy raising money for fellow Republicans around the country. According to recent figures released by his political team, Scalise has raised some $10 million so far this cycle and is donating about half of it to the National Republican Congressional Committee and to individual Republican candidates. Expect to see him on the campaign trail plenty this fall, but in closely divided districts around the country rather than back home.
There’s one statewide election on the ballot in November, a special election for the secretary of state post formerly held by Tom Schedler, who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal. The key thing to watch this week is whether Democrats leave the field to little-known state official Renee Fontenot Free — which would likely guarantee her a spot in the runoff — or whether any higher-profile Democrats get in. Three current or former Republican legislators — state Reps. Julie Stokes and Rick Edmonds and former state Rep. A.G. Crowe — have already announced, so the question is whether they’ll be competing for the one remaining runoff spot, or whether the race will be a multi-party free-for-all.
Other races around the ballot include contests for school board in many parishes. Two state Supreme Court seats are up, too, including one currently held by Greg Guidry, who is expected to be nominated for a federal judgeship any day now. The clerk of Civil District Court post in New Orleans is open, and if City Councilman Jared Brossett wins, his open seat could attract a crowd. But that wouldn’t happen until next year, just like most of the big contests that are already starting to take shape.
So maybe the best way to think about the fall election season is to view it as a warm-up to 2019’s main event.