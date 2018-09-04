Ghassan Korban clocked in to his new job at the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans on Monday, as long scheduled. By the end of the day, Louisiana was under a state of emergency, with a tropical storm or perhaps even a hurricane headed in the city's general direction.
Talk about a hands-on orientation.
Korban is the last, hopefully, in a dizzying succession of leaders for the troubled agency, which oversees drainage as well as sewer and water services. The most recent supposedly permanent executive director, Cedric Grant, was pushed out following last August’s freak flood and subsequent revelations of severe equipment problems and operational shortcomings. In between, the agency had four temporary heads, the most recent for just two weeks.
Gordon’s imminent arrival is also the first big test of this sort for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who hired Korban from Milwaukee, where he headed that city’s public works department. At a Monday afternoon press conference, Cantrell said the city should be ready if the storm dumps a lot of rain on the city. Nearly all the 120 pumps are available, as is more power “than what is needed to run the entire drainage system,” she vowed.
Korban, getting his first look at the New Orleans media, said he was expecting a seamless transition, and that too could be tested Tuesday night. No matter what, his first week is shaping up as a heck of a learning experience.