Qualifying for the fall elections hasn’t ended yet, but one of the season’s key questions has already been settled.
Yes, Louisiana Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Guidry plans to run again.
That doesn’t mean he’d necessarily serve out the full 10-year-term. Guidry’s been in the news lately as President Donald Trump’s expected choice to fill the federal district court vacancy created when Judge Kurt Engelhardt was elevated to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
White House eyes Justice Greg Guidry of Louisiana Supreme Court for federal judgeship in New Orleans
But he hasn’t been formally nominated yet, let alone confirmed by the Senate. And while a lifetime federal appointment is one of the sweetest deals around, a 10-year term on the state high court is a pretty nice back-up plan. Besides, with Washington politics so contentious these days, there’s always the chance the Democrats might retake control of the Senate and either halt or slow down the Trump administration’s efforts to quickly stack the nation’s courts with conservatives.
Guidry isn’t getting an entirely free ride in the interim. He’s already attracted one opponent for reelection, Richard Ducote, and more could materialize before sign-up closes Friday afternoon.
Word from politicians in the district, though, is that the real fight for the coveted seat is likely to take place in a special election to replace Guidry. That is, assuming Plan A happens goes off without a hitch.