Retiring members of Congress often land lucrative jobs at big-time government relations firms, and for good reason. They have expertise in how the federal government works, the theory goes, and also ready access to their former lawmaking colleagues.
Usually, that is.
Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter is one of many ex-Louisiana lawmakers to make the career transition, but the next time he makes the rounds, he might want to skip over one former peer, fellow Republican Marco Rubio of Florida.
This week, Rubio took to Twitter to blast a “Chinese spy company” that Congress had banned from getting U.S. government work — due to the surveillance firm’s close ties to the Beijing regime, apparently — for hiring American lobbyists to push for a change. Rubio went on to label the firm in question, Mercury Public Affairs, “the go-to lobbyists for war criminals, human rights abusers & U.S. adversaries.”
It just so happens that Mercury is Vitter’s firm. He’s listed on its web site as a co-chair, and was named in a recent Daily Beast story as a member of the team working on the $70,000-per-month contract with Hikvision that Rubio referenced. The Daily Beast also notes that the firm has subcontracted from now-convicted Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for work in Ukraine, and represented interests in “repressive states” such as Turkey and China as well.
Vitter is also representing a company connected to Russian aluminum oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who once loaned Manafort $10 million, according to documents released in connection with the trial.
That’s a whole lot of international intrigue for a guy who got his start as a high-minded reformer in the lowly Louisiana Legislature, but then Vitter was always going places.
I'm not sure anyone predicted that these are the sorts of places he'd go.