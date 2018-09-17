Watching the congressional hearings into the Hurricane Katrina response could be infuriating. Some members didn’t bother to do their homework and get good information. Some seemed intent on simply finding someone to blame.
Still, in the end, the process produced major after-action congressional reports and changes.
Fast-forward to the aftermath of last year’s devasting Hurricane Maria. President Donald Trump recently made the entirely nonsensical claim that the federal response was an “incredible, unsung success,” and dismissed an official study suggesting nearly 3,000 people died, calling it a partisan attack on him personally.
Wouldn’t it be nice to get a second opinion?
FEMA actually did come out with its own report on the busy 2017 storm season, and unlike the president’s assessment, it’s pretty clear-eyed. Congress, though, hasn’t bothered.
Here’s how Politico recently chronicled the lack of interest on the Hill:
“In the year since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, killing nearly 70 percent more people than Katrina, the GOP-led House has yet to create a select committee to oversee the Trump administration’s recovery efforts. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which oversees FEMA, has held just two hearings related to the storm. Neither the House nor the Senate have issued any major reports, and none appear to be in the works.”
There are plenty of explanations for this, including general congressional dysfunction and a distinct reluctance by the GOP majority to question the Trump administration. One additional factor is surely a lack of political influence. Puerto Ricans are Americans, but they have no voting representation in Congress.
“It feels like Maria is kind of a peripheral issue,” a senior Democratic aide told Politico. “It’s an island in the Caribbean in that most people don’t think about regularly and that’s just the disaster of having a disaster in Puerto Rico.”