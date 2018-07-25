Congressional authorization of the the National Flood Insurance Program expires at the end of July, and some lawmakers are pushing a four-month extension that would keep the program going until November 30.
That Nov. 30 expiration date is significant for two reasons.
One is that it marks the end of hurricane season. So a temporary extension beyond July 31 would prevent anybody’s insurance from lapsing without the possibility of renewal during the Gulf Coast’s most vulnerable months, and it would allow scheduled real estate closings to proceed.
Another is that Nov. 30 doesn’t quite mark the end of the current Congress. The mid-term elections would have happened by then, but the new term doesn’t start until January. That means that the outgoing Congress could still return to Washington and do some last-minute legislating.
Why does that matter here? Because a key member of Congress, Financial Services chairman Jeb Hensarling of Texas, isn’t running for reelection, so he’ll be gone come January. But he’ll still be around in December, perhaps to take one last shot at the cause he’s turned into a mission, to reduce subsidies in flood-prone areas that make flood insurance affordable in places like south Louisiana.
That goal has long put him at odds with fellow Republicans such as Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Louisiana’s two senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, all of whom have tried to find a balance between conservative ideas and their constituents’ ability to sell or stay in their homes.
Realistically, there’s probably not that much to worry about, at least in the short term. In this era of extreme weather, more and more members from more and more states — and from both parties — understand what could happen if the program lapses, or if reforms that everyone supports in the abstract turn out to be too draconian. That’s happened before, when Congress passed and then rolled back the Biggert-Waters Act.
And although he voted against it on the House floor Wednesday afternoon, Hensarling is not openly attempting to block the four-month extension. That's something of a declaration of defeat, even if it does give him one last shot at making major changes before he goes.
Members who represent areas where lots of people hold policies have been trying for years to figure out the program’s future. They can surely delay things for one additional month.