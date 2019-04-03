Call it a good news, bad news, poll for Gov. John Bel Edwards. But mostly a good news poll.

The 2019 Louisiana Survey, conducted by LSU's Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, is out, and let’s start with the less-than-stellar news: Slightly less than half the Louisianans interviewed said they think the state is heading in the right direction.

Still, fewer people think the state is moving the wrong way, a figure the poll pegged at 43 percent.

And the fact that the two sides are about evenly balanced actually represents a sizable improvement over a year ago, when 50 percent said things were heading the wrong direction and 39 percent said the state was on the correct track. That poll was taken early in 2018, before Edwards and lawmakers finally agreed on a plan to raise enough revenue to avert the fiscal cliff.

Even better for Edwards, a Democrat facing reelection this fall against two Republican challengers, is that Republican voters in the poll don’t appear terribly disgruntled.

“Unsurprisingly, Democrats are especially positive in their view: 55 percent say the state is heading in the right direction and 37 percent say it is heading in the wrong direction,” the report said. “Perhaps less expected, Republicans do not take an especially negative view of the state’s direction under the administration of Democratic governor John Bel Edwards. They split evenly between those who say the state is heading in the right direction (46 percent) and those who say the state is heading in the wrong direction (45 percent).”