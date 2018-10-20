The New Orleans City Council that was elected last year alongside Mayor LaToya Cantrell is an aggressive, ambitious bunch.
Although four of seven members are new to the job and a fifth returned after a four-year break, the council has shown no signs of waiting around for direction from the mayor. Instead, it’s jumping headfirst into making policy and serving as a watchdog on issues ranging from short-term rentals to regulating Entergy, from overseeing the Sewerage & Water Board to cracking down on sexual harassment.
Even against this backdrop, though, the council’s latest unilateral move is pretty in-your-face.
Last week, the council voted unanimously to seek a 2-mill property tax increase to provide home-delivered meals and other services to elderly residents. The tax, which is now one procedural step from appearing on the March ballot, would generate about $6 million a year, its supporters say, and would allow the Council on Aging to put the money toward senior centers and free meals for seniors who are now on a waiting list.
If the goal isn’t controversial, the method sure is. Council members voted for the measure over Cantrell’s objections, setting up a highly unusual scenario in which some city leaders would ask voters to approve higher taxes without presenting a united front.
In a letter to the council members before the vote, Cantrell said that she does not oppose steering more money toward these needs. But she said the tax would end up diverting money to a nonprofit entity over which the city has no control, and that providing these services should be part of a broader discussion on issues such as early childhood education and mental health.
“In the spirit of collaboration, we should work together to develop a proposal that addresses all of our community’s needs collectively,” she wrote.
Those are all entirely valid points. And there are other reasons why now doesn’t seem to be the best time for the council to try to go it alone.
For one, Cantrell recently unveiled a separate proposal to seek a joint millage extension that would benefit three nonprofit entities, the Audubon Nature Institute, City Park and the Trust for Public Land, which operates the Lafitte Greenway, as well as the city recreation commission and park and parkways department. The carefully negotiated proposal is emerging four years after voters soundly rejected a 50-year millage extension that would have benefited only Audubon’s facilities.
Official have not said when they expect to put this matter to voters, but if appears on the ballot around the same time as a separate millage for the elderly, it could send mixed signals about the city’s priorities — or perhaps create taxpayer fatigue.
It’s also somewhat strange for this to come up just as the mayor and the council are about to go through their first budget process.
Cantrell’s administration is required to submit its proposed spending plan by the beginning of November, and the council must hold hearings, make adjustments and pass it a month later. That’s when the agendas of different branches of government usually come into focus, not before.
There have already been signs that the council is impatient with the Cantrell administration’s approach to budgeting, including its timing. Council members have complained that the administration hasn’t given them enough advance information or guidance, including on the future of revenue-generating but unpopular traffic cameras. While not required by law, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu made a practice of delivering his proposed budget early to give the process more time to play out, so the Cantrell administration’s calendar arguably represents a step back.
Still, it seems more than prudent to let the budget cycle play out at least once, and to see if the council and administration can come together and figure out whether there’s more money for the elderly in the general fund.
Maybe there will come a time when it makes sense for the council to go its own way on taxing and spending. We’re not there yet.