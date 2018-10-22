The most charitable explanation for the Louisiana political establishment’s indifference to alarming signs of climate change is that politicians think in the short term.
Put aside the financial and lobbying might of the legacy energy industry, which has a particular stranglehold in places such as Louisiana. The industry employs voters and provides revenue, so it's best to live in the present rather than doing the hard work of pivoting to a more sustainable economy, right?
Well, wrong. A pair of frightening news events from the past couple of weeks highlight the extent to which climate change is not just a vague, future threat to low-lying coastal areas such as coastal Louisiana, but an immediate one.
If the increased strength and frequency of major hurricanes and other extreme weather around the country and elsewhere in the world — think wildfires, heat waves, and droughts — hadn’t already gotten your attention, Hurricane Michael should.
Scientists have generally avoided linking particular events to global warming caused by human activity such as the emission of polluting greenhouse gases, even as they’ve connected the phenomenon to general patterns.
But with Michael, a relatively late-season system that quickly ballooned to a ferocious Category 4 storm as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico en route to the Florida Panhandle, the link is hard to deny. Scientists are in widespread agreement that water temperatures in the Gulf are higher than in the past, and that they stay warmer later into the season. Warmer water temperatures are associated with increased hurricane intensity.
The result was a record-setter for the country in general, the strongest storm to hit the continental United States in October, the strongest to ever hit the Panhandle and third strongest to hit the country’s mainland ever, just behind Camille and ahead of Katrina and Andrew.
It should also be a wake-up call to people in our area. Imagine if something developed so quickly this late in the season, when people have generally figured that the worst is over. Would the New Orleans area, which is more densely populated than the affected area of Florida, be able to prepare and evacuate in time? The very thought of it is frightening.
Just as scary for Louisianans and for everyone else is a dire new report from the United Nations projecting a worldwide catastrophe as soon as 2040 if current trends continue.
The report’s authors found that if greenhouse gas emissions aren’t curbed quickly, the atmosphere will warm by up to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels in the next 22 years. The change would intensify extreme weather, create droughts and threaten coastal areas. Avoiding the worst of the effect, the authors argue, requires emergency intervention.
Yet far too many American politicians, particularly on the Republican side and including representatives of places such as Louisiana that are most endangered, remain blasé about the whole matter.
With control of the White House and both branches of Congress, Republicans are currently on a deregulation tear. President Donald Trump made a very big deal out of pulling out of the carefully negotiated Paris climate agreement, which put the U.S. at odds with pretty much the entire world and made it abundantly clear that the country would not be a leader in this disruptive but vitally important priority.
When asked about the U.N. report, the president had this to say: "It was given to me. It was given to me. ... And I want to look at who drew it. You know, which group drew it. Because I can give you reports that are fabulous, and I can give you reports that aren’t so good. But I will be looking at it." (For the record, the widely respected Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change “drew” it.)
This from a guy who claims to be bringing a business perspective to government.
For a more sensible business approach, I often think back to the words of Wayne Leonard, the former Entergy CEO who died earlier this year. Leonard was a passionate advocate for recognizing and addressing the reality of climate change, even if some questions remained unanswered. He used to describe it as a simple matter of risk management.
As a state and as a country, we haven’t done nearly enough to manage that risk. It’s way past time to start.