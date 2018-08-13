If the Republicans win back control of the House in this fall’s elections, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, currently the No. 3-ranked Republican courtesy of his post as majority whip, could wind up in either the No. 2 spot, or perhaps even speaker of the House. Everyone with even a passing interest in Louisiana politics knows this.
But here’s another, less-obvious scenario: If the Republicans lose, Louisiana’s only congressional Democrat could be well-positioned in the leadership too.
OK, probably not quite as well-positioned. Even though U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond has made a few long lists for speaker or another senior post, there are way too many variables in play, including whether current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi survives as the party’s leader in Congress.
Still, Richmond is about to end a relatively eventful and high-profile term as chair of the 49-member Congressional Black Caucus, and the New Orleans congressman is well-poised to move up. The path and timing aren’t so clear, in part because the entire Democratic leadership consists of politicians a generation older than Richmond, and there’s no obvious succession plan in place. But at some point turnover will happen, and as The Advocate’s Bryn Stole explained in a recent profile, Richmond will likely be in the mix.
Consider this: By getting elected CBC chair, Richmond’s already surpassed the state’s only other long-serving African-American representative, Bill Jefferson, who lost his bid for the post more than two decades ago to the far more outspoken Maxine Waters. And running individual caucuses can help members make friends, build support and prove their leadership chops. One model is Scalise, whose chairmanship of the Republican Study Committee, a caucus of House conservatives, was a key step in his rapid ascent.
Plus, Richmond’s just 44. He’s got all the time in the world to rise.
Of course, just as the Republican and Democratic parties would take Congress in very different directions, Scalise and Richmond offer wildly divergent takes on the current political landscape.
Scalise is all in for President Donald Trump, to the point where he actually endorsed the idea of impeaching Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who’s in charge of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, even though House Speaker Paul Ryan and other leading Republicans warned against using such a grave threat for mere tactical reasons.
Richmond has had harsh things to say about Trump and his frequent inflammatory comments and policies, from his characterization of Haiti and African nations as “s***hole countries,” to his attacks on NFL players protesting abusive policing by taking a knee during the national anthem, to proposals to crack down on immigrants and rip up the safety net. He’s said the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan masks a “Make America White Again agenda,” and called him out for “racially insensitive and ignorant views.”
He hasn’t gone as far as some of his colleagues, though. He opposed a proposal by some CBC members to walk out of this year’s State of the Union address, for instance.
“You don’t want the conversation to revolve around the tactic, you want the conversation to revolve around the issues,” Richmond explained.
Despite glaring differences on the president and many issues, the two have forged a famously close friendship and have worked closely together on state priorities, including preservation of affordable coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program. So if either of them makes it to a top leadership post, it would be something of a win for Louisianians, regardless of their political leanings.
It wouldn’t be quite like the old days, when the Louisiana politicians who made it to top leadership posts gravitated toward the middle. But you know, there’s not much of a middle left in Congress anyway.