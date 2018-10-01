An awful lot of people watched the searing Friday video of two sexual assault survivors confronting U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake on an elevator moments after the Arizona Republican announced he’d vote to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination from the Judiciary Committee to the full Senate.
They told the ashen-faced senator that his pivotal vote, a day after Christine Blasey Ford had testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both high school students, would send the message that their assaults and the experiences of countless women like them don’t matter (Kavanaugh denied the allegation in his own testimony afterward). Flake appeared so rattled by the incident that he joined with Democrats to force Senate Republicans to demand a one-week FBI investigation.
Among the many people watching from afar was former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, now a regular on the national speaking circuit and one of many Democrats who could be looking at a run for president in 2020.
Part of Landrieu’s pitch is that big-city mayors, far more than members of Congress, are used to managing divisive situations. Speaking to a gathering of Texas Democrats after the video went viral, Landrieu, who has often described his own high-temperature encounters with constituents over everything from infrastructure to his decision to remove Confederate monuments from city property, used Flake’s uncomfortable experience as a case in point.
“That’s shocking to senators,” said Landrieu. “To us? By the time you get up in the morning and get some milk from the store, you done got hit eight, nine times on something you did yesterday!”