Maybe a satirical hit on national television, HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver this past Sunday, was the tipping point.

More likely, Entergy realized it had a bigger problem on its hands than some unwanted attention around the country following the revelation that it had hired a company that paid actors to impersonate supporters of a new power plant in New Orleans. And that its real problem is much closer to home, with Entergy New Orleans’ customers and its regulating authority, the New Orleans City Council.

Whatever the impetus, the company has now essentially hit the reset button.

Out is president and CEO Charles Rice, who oversaw a public relations campaign designed to emulate a grassroots effort — even though company officials swear they didn’t know their PR firm had hired a company called “Crowds on Demand,” which specializes in providing counterfeit protesters. According to emails provided to the council as part of its investigation, Rice played an active role in ginning up the ultimately successful campaign.

In, or at least in front of the council’s Utility Committee this week, was Rice’s predecessor-turned-boss Rod West, who is now Entergy Corp.'s group president for utility operations.

When committee chair Helena Moreno asked why he was there instead of Rice, West said that Entergy wanted to “reinforce (its) commitment” to New Orleans.

“All of the heads of the operating companies … report to me and are part of my responsibility, and I felt that given the seriousness (of this matter) … you needed to hear from the corporation today,” he said.

In fact, it’s fair to say that West came to grovel. In addition to the paid actor controversy, the council has also complained of Entergy’s slow pace in installing large-scale solar panels and an increase in power outages after it reduced its repair budget. West this week outlined some steps the company is taking on both those fronts. Still up in the air is whether the council will reconsider its approval of the power plant, particularly since five of seven seats have turned over since the original vote.

“Entergy New Orleans wants to be a good and constructive business partner for this city,” West said. “We intend to earn back your trust and respect.”

At this point, it's probably going to take more than a change at the top to do that.