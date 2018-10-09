Once U.S. Sen. John Kennedy became a darling of the national political media and regular target of late night talk show hosts, could “Saturday Night Live” be far behind?
Of course not, although the long-running comedy show hasn’t yet mined Kennedy’s bottomless pit of quotable quips.
Kennedy has earned himself an impersonator, cast member Kyle Mooney, who appeared in SNL’s first two shows of the season in sketches about the contentious Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings. That may have as much to do with Kennedy’s seat on the Judiciary Committee, which has been at the center of the action, as about the senator’s oft-quoted pop culture references and attention-getting turns of phrases.
Grace Notes: John Kennedy's pop culture references dated, but his flippant approach is of the moment
No mention was made, for example, of Kennedy’s frequently repeated take that the confirmation had devolved into an “intergalactic freak show.” Ferris Bueller and John-Boy Walton didn’t make either script, even though Kennedy referenced both fictional characters in his first round of questions for Kavanaugh. Nor did the writers reach back into Kennedy’s repertoire for his references to “My Cousin Vinny” or even to a vintage SNL gag in which Dan Aykroyd referred to Jane Curtin as an “ignorant slut.”
But hey, the season’s just getting started. And Kennedy’s clearly made it a mission to give anyone willing to quote him plenty of material.