Gov. John Bel Edwards has spent much of his first term playing defense, particularly when it comes to state spending. The exhausting, all-consuming struggle between the Democratic administration and Republican-led state House ended with most of Edwards’ priorities funded, but only after he spent 2½ years pleading for lawmakers to support enough new revenue to avert deep cuts.
Now, just over a year before he stands for reelection, Edwards is shifting to offense. He wants to give Louisiana teachers, whose salaries have dropped below the regional average a decade after former Gov. Kathleen Blanco struggled mightily to achieve that benchmark, a raise.
The plot twist here is that Edwards may not have to overcome a defense this time.
Last week, Edwards announced a goal of raising teacher salaries at least $1,000.
Then state Rep. Nancy Landry, the Republican chair of the House Education Committee, said she could go as high as $1,850. That would get the total about back to the Southern average, hopefully high enough to improve poor morale and start reversing a documented teacher shortage — and also to avert the sort of large-scale teacher strikes that have happened lately in other conservative states.
Landry’s Senate counterpart, state Sen. Blade Morrish, also thinks a raise is due. Like Landry, Morrish is a Republican in a GOP-majority chamber, but the Senate has generally been much more aligned with Edwards’ agenda than the House. And from the beginning, Edwards has been in tune with teacher unions, which backed him early on in his 2015 run and haven’t emerged from the first part of his term with much to show for it.
There are still some major differences to be ironed out before any of this happens.
Edwards wants to also give a smaller raise to school support workers, such as cafeteria workers. The unions are hoping for a bigger bump than Edwards initially offered for teachers. And Landry, whose support would go a long way toward making raises a reality, favors targeting teachers alone for higher pay.
She calculates that raising teacher pay to the Southern average would cost the $105 million per year. Including principals and other certified personnel would up that total to $124 million, and providing an equivalent pay raise to support staff would cost $170 million.
The other variable is whether all of this can be achieved without raising additional taxes. The fiscal plan that the Legislature finally passed earlier this year extended part of a temporary sales tax hike. Landry said getting a raise through without another increase would be key for Republicans, and that surely goes for Democrats too at this point.
The good news is that the answer may be “yes.” Revenue collections have been strong lately, and Louisiana will likely soon benefit from additional sales taxes collected on internet purchases, thanks to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
So could the Louisiana Legislature and the governor actually come together without too much drama on this significant an issue, after spending so long battling over fractions of pennies in sale tax rates?
Maybe. There’s definitely lingering fatigue from the budget battle. And even though Landry is often at odds with teacher unions, she said, “I haven't talked to anybody who would oppose a pay raise."
The most auspicious development is that the state budget is stable for the first the first time in recent memory. For that reason alone, we’re looking at a brave new world.