Dear Justice Kavanaugh:
You won ugly, but you won, and now have a lifetime appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court to show for it. We’re the same age, so that’s likely to be the rest of my life too, give or take.
So here’s my sincere hope: That you’ll prove me wrong. That you’ll be the man your supporters insisted you are, not the one who showed up before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month and spouted partisan conspiracy theories, responded to questions with outright belligerence, and — at best — shaded the truth.
Let’s put aside what happened to Christine Blasey Ford for the moment, even though that’s hard. She doesn’t get to just move on, and nor do the women who saw their own experience in her assertion that you, as a drunk teenager, assaulted her decades ago. She deserved much more than condescension from people who simultaneously claimed to honor her story and her courage, and yet confidently insisted that she must be mistaken. The survivors who spoke out deserved more than being dismissed by your high-ranking supporters in the Senate as a mob. We haven’t heard the last of this, but that’s no longer your problem.
And put aside the drive-by FBI investigation and all the people who wanted to be interviewed but weren’t. Not to mention the gaping hypocrisy of Republicans who complained that Democrats decided ahead of time to oppose you, after having decided ahead of time that Merrick Garland didn’t even merit a hearing because he’d been nominated by a president of the opposing party.
This process was horrible all around, including for you. No getting around that. And no getting to the facts of what happened back in the early 1980s, even though there is enough to leave the question highly unsettled in many minds. Ford doesn’t remember some details, although her memory of certain key ones comports with the science of trauma. You say you don’t remember her at all and that it never happened. The rest of us have no way of knowing for sure.
For some, including U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, that was enough to make her believe she was grappling with something bigger than just your nomination, that the country would simply be better off with someone else. Given that the president is a Republican and the Senate is controlled by the GOP, anyone nominated would likely be as conservative as you are. But she was the only Republican senator to break ranks.
So the job of winning the seat is done.
The even harder task now is to move beyond it, to protect the reputation of the court where you sit, even though your confirmation itself may have damaged it. To bolster public faith and to prevent it from fully devolving into an extension of the political world.
Here’s how one of your new colleagues, Elena Kagan, put it in a speech over the weekend: “This is a really divided time. Part of the court’s strength and part of the court’s legitimacy depends on people not seeing the court in the way that people see the other governing structures in this country. ... People see the court as somehow above the fray.”
In a highly unusual Wall Street Journal op-ed that ran just before the vote, you insisted that you’d be an “independent, impartial judge.” U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a key last-minute supporter, insisted that you respect precedent and are more centrist than your critics maintain. The man you’re replacing, Anthony Kennedy, was the last remaining swing vote on the bench, so this is especially important.
Collins has to answer for her faith in you to her constituents, as do Louisiana’s two senators, John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, who voiced their displeasure with the process but never wavered in their support. That’s on them. The rest is on you.
One friend of mine suggested over the weekend that you’d been chastened. That could be, but it’s also possible you’re now emboldened by surviving all that was thrown at you. There was no hint of humility in your Judiciary Committee performance. Are you humbled by the important post you hold now?
I have my doubts. For the good of the country, I really hope I’m wrong.