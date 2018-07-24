As he dips his toe into national politics, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is positioning himself on the more moderate side of the great Democratic Party divide.
That’s true on issues such as the future of ICE, the nation’s controversial immigration control agency. While some Democrats are calling for its outright abolishment, Landrieu favors reforming the agency instead, and cited his experience with the New Orleans Police Department, which entered a federal civil rights consent decree early in his tenure, as a comparison.
It’s also true on tactics. In the same CNN interview in which he shared his thoughts on ICE with former Obama strategist David Axelrod, Landrieu also said he cringed when a Virginia restaurant owner asked President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders to dine elsewhere.
The owner of the Red Hen restaurant said she was acting on the sentiments of her employees, particularly those who belong to groups targeted by the president’s word and policies. Landrieu has made it clear he agrees with the criticism, but told Axelrod the request was a bridge too far. Citing his own experiences being confronted on a daily basis by critics — “what happened to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that’s happened to me,” he said, without naming the restaurant — Landrieu argued that there should be a zone of privacy, at least for staffers.
“I didn’t like that. That made me really uncomfortable,” he said. “At some point there has to be a line…We’re not going to beat them by being like them.”