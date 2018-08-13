Every now and then, a segment on a late night talk show starts, and you just know that Louisiana is about to take a hit. And usually, it’s well-earned.
On John Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” which offers a weekly comedic deep dive into some serious topic, the state’s taken two hits in a row.
A week ago Sunday, the subject was prosecutorial misconduct. Prominently featured were former Orleans Parish District Attorney Harry Connick (shown in a clip with his famous son performing an awkward duet of “I’m Just Wild About Harry”) and an assistant DA who kept a mini-replica of an electric chair on his desk. Also covered was the notorious Glenn Ford case out of Shreveport. The nation’s longest-serving death row inmate to be exonerated, after serving 30 years, Ford was released from Angola in 2014, and died from cancer a year later.
This week, the 18-minute segment was on “Astroturfing,” or organized political activity deceptively designed to appear as if it came from the grassroots. Perhaps the only surprise here is that it took 11 minutes to get to a particularly egregious local example: Entergy New Orleans’ campaign to win approval for a $210 million gas-fired power plant, in which the utility’s contractors hired paid actors to impersonate demonstrators supporting the project. Entergy has said it did not know actors were paid, although documents show it did knowingly sponsor a campaign designed to mimic an organic outpouring.
To carry out the mission, Entergy hired a public relations firm, which hired a company called “Crowds on Demand” — no room for confusion there. Yet in a “CBS This Morning” interview that Oliver referenced, Crowds on Demand's top executive insisted it was all above board.
“We don’t trick people; we engage them,” CEO Adam Swart told CBS.
“But you engage them by tricking them, don’t you?” a visibly exasperated Oliver piped in. “Both of those things can be true at the same time.”
I’m guessing a lot of New Orleanians would say the same thing — and would be just as exasperated as Oliver was. Probably more.