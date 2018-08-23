Most Republicans in Congress, including Louisiana’s delegation, have had little to say since Tuesday’s conviction of President Donald Trump’s one-time campaign chairman Paul Manafort by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and the simultaneous guilty plea by president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.
As stunning as the Manafort tax and bank fraud conviction was, Cohen’s admission in a New York courtroom was even more earthshaking. He directly implicated Trump in paying hush money to keep details of his relationships with a porn star and Playboy Playmate out of the news — with the intent of influencing the outcome of the 2016 election, Cohen said.
Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme; 'more than happy' to talk to special counsel
Thursday morning, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy took to Facebook to share his reaction, and here it is: Vote Republican.
Yup, that’s it.
“If we don't get out and vote in November, we'll end up with a Democrat-controlled Congress that is focused more on impeaching President Trump than making our country great again,” Cassidy wrote.
Contrast this with an interview that one of the Manafort jurors gave to Fox News Wednesday. Paula Duncan is a Trump supporter who keeps a “Make America Great” hat in her car. She admitted that she went into the proceedings hoping that Manafort would be innocent, but weighed the evidence and had to conclude that he wasn’t. Good for her for doing her job, for being willing to keep an open mind even if it might lead her to conclude that someone she supported politically had committed a crime.
It just so happens that, if Cassidy’s nightmare scenario comes to pass and a Democratic House votes to impeach Trump, he and his fellow senators will assume the role of jurors.
It would be nice to think he’d approach the evidence with an open mind, too. Based on his preemptive post, it’s fair to wonder.