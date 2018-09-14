Gov. John Bel Edwards still doesn’t know who his main opponent will be next year. But he’s fundraising as if he does.
Piggybacking on a LaPolitics report quoting an associate of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Edwards recently sent out a fundraising plea with the subject line: “I believe he’s going to run.”
The email warns that Kennedy raised over $6 million in less than a year when he ran for Senate two years ago.
“This news doesn't scare me, but we must prepare now for anything that lies ahead, which is why I'm emailing you today,” Edwards wrote.
It really shouldn’t scare him too much. Edwards’ reelection campaign already had $5 million in the bank as of the end of last year, the most recent date for which figures are publicly available, and he’s surely built on it since.
On the other hand, of all the potential Republican challengers, Kennedy’s the one who’s best known and probably best positioned to give him a run for his money. Edwards’ supporters know that as well as he does.
The question is, are they scared enough to open their wallets for the cause?