Just over three months into her first term, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell probably doesn’t need any reminders that she’s hit the big time in Louisiana politics. She got one this week anyway, courtesy of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
The Republican senator has pretty much built his brand on going after fellow politicians, usually but not always Democrats like Cantrell. One common thread is that his targets are high-profile enough so that Kennedy’s comments will get attention. One frequent target of his long-distance lobs has been Cantrell’s predecessor, Mitch Landrieu.
This week, Kennedy turned his attention to the new mayor, according to a Gambit account. His criticism was on an old topic, the idea that New Orleans is a sanctuary city that harbors undocumented immigrants, which city officials have long disputed. But it comes as the nation’s controversial immigration enforcement policies have become a major partisan flashpoint.
The federal civil rights consent decree signed on Landrieu’s watch, which is still in effect, does not prevent the New Orleans Police Department from communicating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, and Kennedy admitted that he hasn’t gotten complaints from ICE officials on the ground.
The senator insists that there are problems, though, and blames Landrieu for them. And this week he brought the new mayor into it, calling on Cantrell to undo the policies enacted by Landrieu under the consent decree.
It seems she was ready for him.
"Respectfully, the people and the public safety of New Orleans would be better served by Sen. Kennedy focusing on local public safety priorities,” Cantrell spokesman Beau Tidwell wrote. "We need him to help to expand funding for the COPS program, to increase Byrne JAG funding, and to join Mayor Cantrell in addressing violence as a public health concern.”
Oh, and by the way, “As he is well aware: the NOPD’s policy on immigration is in full compliance with all federal laws related to sharing information about the immigration status of individuals in our community, and in compliance with our consent decree.”