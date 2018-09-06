There’s been lots of chatter, some of it from me, about how the new New Orleans City Council is maneuvering to assert its own power and independence from the mayor who was elected, from council ranks, on the same ballot.

And indeed, we’ve seen this on a number of fronts. Council members have moved to more aggressively oversee the Sewerage & Water Board, which Mayor LaToya Cantrell effectively controls. They’ve asked tough questions over the cost of her plans to remove some or all traffic cameras. They’ve reopened debate over one of the city’s most divisive issues, the spread of short-term rentals.

A measure the council is expected to consider at its Thursday goes beyond all that.

2 New Orleans council members propose tax increase, but this key leader not on board At least two members of the New Orleans City Council are looking to put a tax increase on the ballot next year to boost the funding of the New…

Two council members, President Jason Williams and Budget Committee Chairman Jared Brossett, are proposing to take the first step toward putting a millage on the spring ballot for the Council on Aging, which operates senior centers and runs the Meals on Wheels program.

Cantrell is skeptical of the idea. While she supports bolstering these services, her spokesman argued that any increase should come through the normal budget process.

This would be new territory, a millage proposal coming from the council without consultation, let alone support, of the mayor — in this case, one who hasn’t yet submitted her first budget to the council.

Details scarce as officials question Cantrell's promise to nix New Orleans traffic cameras With budget season looming, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has not decided whether it will make any changes to New Orleans’ traffic ca…

And it’s worth noting that this isn’t some initiative from any of the five newly elected council members who might not know just how big a break from precedent this would be. It comes from the two who served alongside Cantrell.

Whether or not the full council votes to explore the millage idea, that alone makes this proposal yet another front in what’s shaping up as a real battle over which branch of government is calling the shots.