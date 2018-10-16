Politicians bask in the reflected glory of winning teams all the time, but U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is taking things a step further.
According to his Facebook page, Graves has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay that $100,000 fine the Southeastern Conference imposed after LSU fans stormed onto the Tiger Stadium field after Saturday’s big LSU upset over Georgia.
“This kind of joy is priceless, but to the SEC it is worth $100,000,” the page says. “To show our appreciation of this recognition, we're calling on all Tiger fans to spread the love by contributing $36.16 to the Tiger Athletic Foundation so all of the SEC can share in our bliss. If every Tiger fan at the game or watching on TV gives this amount, we'll be able to share similar delight with Alabama on November 3.”
Can't see video below? Click here.
As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the effort had raised just over $10,000 toward the cause.
Well, at the risk of being a wet blanket, I’ve got a few thoughts on the whole affair:
Thought #1: Sure, the win was thrilling, but these fines – which were unanimously approved by SEC schools – exist for a reason. With so many people storming the barricades, someone really could get hurt.
Thought #2: LSU athletics is pretty well funded, compared to, say, academics and facilities.
Thought #3: Didn’t Graves spend some time at the University of Alabama?
Thought #4, which I’m borrowing LSU mass communication professor and commentator Bob Mann’s Twitter feed: “How about a GoFundMe for students who cannot afford their textbooks?”
Or maybe just let the win speak for itself, without any politicians getting involved.
Because you know what? It already does.