Monday morning, as President Donald Trump was embarking on his instantly infamous encounter with Russian president Vladimir Putin, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise went on Twitter to insist that Trump was working “from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression” before pivoting to a laundry list of complaints about former President Barack Obama’s handling of Russia.
After the even more infamous joint press conference, in which Trump openly questioned American intelligence assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, barely acknowledged the recent indictment of 12 Russian intelligence offers and suggested he found Putin’s denials credible, Scalise fell awfully quiet.
Disappointing? Of course. Surprising? Nope.
The previous two Republican presidential nominees excoriated Trump’s obsequiousness. An ailing U.S. Sen. John McCain said the president had "abased himself ... abjectly before a tyrant." Mitt Romney, now a candidate for Senate in Utah, said that "President Trump's decision to side with Putin over American intelligence agencies is disgraceful and detrimental to our democratic principles." Other major Republicans openly contradicted the president, including Dan Coats, his own Director of National Intelligence.
But from many members of Congress who’ve long since cast their lot with Trump —and in Louisiana, Scalise is the most high-profile and one of the most enthusiastic — the reaction was muted at best.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy echoed Scalise’s criticism of Obama and criticized Putin as “a dictator who murders his political opponents and wants a weak America,” but made no mention of Trump’s behavior in his statement. His Senate colleague John Kennedy, just coming off a round of tough-talking interviews following his own trip to Russia, was uncharacteristically mum.
Amazingly, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham claimed that Russian meddling “didn’t change a single vote” — which neither he nor anyone else can prove for sure — and that Trump “won in a landslide” when he lost the popular vote but eked out narrow wins in a few key states. He also doubled down on his faith that Trump is an “expert negotiator who keeps his cards close.”
Compared to his Louisiana colleagues, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves wins the prize for recognizing and acknowledging reality:
“Putin and the Russian government’s integrity and trustworthiness are about as credible as SNL’s Tommy Flanagan — except it’s not funny. I strongly disagree with some of the president’s remarks today and urge him to provide the American people with some additional clarity regarding our relationship with Russia,” Graves wrote.
The much bigger question, of course, is what he — and what anyone in Congress’ GOP majority — is going to do about it.