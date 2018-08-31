Hey, New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board customers: That bill that was so far off that you got a refund? Turns out it may be wrong, too.
Such is life in the hall of mirrors that is the water board’s billing department.
Beset by a rash of errors, controversy over the board’s decision to shut off water service to some customers it says are in arrears amid the chaos, and a bunch of other unrelated matters, the agency also have miscalculated refunds to customers who had previously overpaid.
At issue is that residents are billed at two different rates, depending on how much water they use. But the refunds are only being calculated at the lower rate in many cases, due apparently to how the new and trouble billing system has been programmed.
Alerted to the problem by former City Council candidate Drew Ward and The New Orleans Advocate, the water board is now promising yet another fix.
At some point it might be easier to keep a list of things that don’t need fixing.