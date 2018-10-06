Watching Congress in action is downright demoralizing these days. Is there anyone on either side who has emerged from the Senate fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination with faith in the system — or without wanting to take a shower?

Yet it’s still possible for the politicians in Washington to get some things right. That’s what happened, with a full-scale, bipartisan press from Louisiana’s congressional delegation and Gov. John Bel Edwards, on a key disaster recovery measure.

Frankly, it shouldn’t have taken such a herculean effort to fix a patently unfair policy that basically punished residents of the Baton Rouge area who took out Small Business Administration loans to start rebuilding after the catastrophic 2016 flood — only to find that their initiative made them ineligible for grants further down the line. Nor should it have taken two years to clear things up.

But ultimately, Congress got it right. Both houses passed a bill that eliminates the “duplication of benefits” restriction that put some 6,000 Louisianan homeowners in a pinch. And Friday, President Donald Trump signed it.

Trump signs off on bill with 'duplication of benefits' fix, other disaster relief changes WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump put the final touch on new federal legislation designed to clear a number of bureaucratic and regulatory h…

Under the old rules, individuals who applied for aid early on and were steered to the first stop in the process, the SBA, and offered the opportunity to apply for loans that must be repaid. Grant money became available later through a different program that the state had to set up, the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program. But because SBA loans were considered a “benefit,” anyone who’d taken one out was deemed ineligible for a Restore grant to help repay what they spent up front. Even worse, the government counted the total loan, even if homeowners didn’t draw it all down.

The argument for the policy was that there’s only so much money, and more homes can be repaired by spreading it around.

But that not only ignores the financial reality facing homeowners who have mortgages on top of SBA loans. It actively punishes people who took the initiative to get back, and put some of their own skin in the game. Adding insult to injury, some recipients told The Advocate that they weren’t clearly warned that taking out a loan early on could come back to bite them later on.

Louisiana politicians have had plenty of practice over the years fighting nonsensical federal disaster policies. After Katrina and Rita, local politicians fought for, and ultimately received, a lump-sum payment to construct new, modern schools where they saw fit in New Orleans, rather than simply replace what existed before. And the Road Home rebuilding program, which Congress funded only after intense lobbying, became the template for subsequent federally-funded post-disaster grant programs, including Restore Louisiana.

Members who represent Louisiana have been trumpeting the accomplishment, and in this case, they’ve earned it.

“Folks were punished for being responsible, doing the right thing. This bill fixes that and I'm proud to say it'll be signed into law,” Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said in a news release.

Edwards, a Democrat, hailed the fix as a long time in coming.

“For two years, this onerous federal regulation has limited the assistance we have been able to provide to homeowners who were impacted by the 2016 floods…As soon as Congress finalizes, the President signs, and HUD issues guidance, we will immediately provide the assistance to homeowners who were previously impacted by this impediment deserve.”

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, tweeted out a short video of himself doing a happy dance. “Thinking about all the flood victims who are finally going to get the relief they deserve when our duplication of benefits fix gets signed into law,” the accompanying message read.

Good for them all of them for working so hard on it, and for working together.

Now, maybe they could bring some of that cooperative, can-do spirit to some of Congress’s other sticky issues.