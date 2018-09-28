It’s a good thing for Gov. John Bel Edwards that the epic budget battles are behind him, at least for his first term. The Republican-majority House of Representatives, which was never friendly territory for the Democratic governor to begin with, just got a little less friendly.
State Rep. Rob Shadoin, a Republican from Ruston and one of a small-ish group of GOP House members who've shown a consistent interest in reaching across party lines, announced his resignation this week.
Shadoin’s not going far. In fact, he’s joining the Edwards administration as deputy counsel for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. In making the move, he joins fellow Edwards allies Jack Montoucet, a Crowley Democrat who now heads the department where Shadoin will work, and former House Democratic Leader Gene Reynolds of Minden, who left to run the state parks system. Both formerly Democratic seats have now been filled by Republicans.
He also joins another key Republican gubernatorial ally, Chris Broadwater of Hammond, who left earlier this year and is now vice-president for workforce policy for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.
Not that Edwards will need the votes for the final session of his first term next spring – at least not as much as he did when the state was still staring down the fiscal cliff. His most ambitious announced goal for next year is a teacher pay raise. The idea is already garnering significant bipartisan support.