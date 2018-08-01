The financially strapped New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is getting a badly needed infusion of cash this week. But at what cost?
The people streaming into the board’s downtown New Orleans headquarters to pay outrageous bills that they dispute aren’t proving the board right. Some of them say they’re convinced the high bills are a mistake, including a man who told The Advocate he came to pay an $800 charge, many times his usual monthly amount. And board officials have admitted to tremendous trouble with their new billing system, even as they complain that a spike in delinquencies has created a cash crunch.
No, the people who are showing up with money in hand are acting defensively, trying to stay a step ahead of the agency’s threat to cut water off for more than 17,000 customers.
That doesn’t seem right to me.
The New Orleans City Council doesn’t think it’s right either, and has called on the water board to abandon its plan to resume shutoffs after an eight-month moratorium.
New Orleans City Council urges S&WB to reconsider water shut-offs: 'irresponsible to make the ratepayer the scapegoat'
"It is premature at this point to even consider shutting people's water off. Of the over 17,000 delinquent accounts, there is no way to tell how many of those are incorrect and belong in the dispute process," said Councilmember Joe Giarrusso, chair of the Council's Public Works committee.
The council, though, can only make suggestions to the quasi-independent agency. So can I, so here goes.
Hey, Sewerage & Water Board: You’re already operating at a deep trust deficit, not just over billing irregularities but also over the city’s drainage capabilities. Now you’re basically bullying ordinary citizens into digging into their wallets to pay for your mistakes, as Sergio Lopez, the man with the $800 bill, put it.
You say there are safeguards in place, that people will be properly notified and only those more than two months behind and $50 behind will be targeted, and that customers who are officially disputing their bills are safe. Hopefully so, but given your track record, people have every right to be skeptical.
So let me echo the council. How about you focus on getting your own house in order first? Because this is no way to get people back in your corner.