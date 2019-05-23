The juxtaposition jumped out at me from my Twitter feed, as it was clearly designed to do. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the Taliban.
The source was usual suspect John Kennedy, who had once again taken to the national airwaves, this time on MSNBC’s daily version of Meet the Press. Louisiana’s Republican U.S. senator was in the middle of a rant about Congress’s lack of legislative accomplishments, and while he said some of the blame lies with his own party’s leader for controlling which legislation comes to the floor in the GOP-controlled Senate, he insisted things are even worse in the Democratically led House. Then came the kicker.
"If Speaker Pelosi, she wouldn't do this, told all of her people to line up and join the Taliban, they'd say, where's the line?" Kennedy said.
Sen. John Kennedy: Democratic leadership 'needs to urinate or get off the pot' on Trump investigation
Now of course, that would never happen, Kennedy noted. That “she wouldn’t do this” aside was right there in the quote, although it was completely overshadowed by the Taliban imagery. And Kennedy quickly added that “that’s the way the House works. I’m not saying she would do that. Of course, she wouldn’t do that.”
It can get tiresome to comment every time Kennedy says something that will get him trending on social media, to say, oh look, there he goes again. But this is an argument that begs for a response.
While I guess it’s swell of him to acknowledge that Pelosi would never, ever do the exact thing he describes her as hypothetically doing in this ugly analogy, maybe that’s a good reason to not say it in the first place. Could it be that there was a way to make his underlying point, which is a valid one, without being so inflammatory?
Or to borrow Kennedy’s own phrase: Where’s the line?