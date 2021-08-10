We all knew it was a possibility, but that didn’t make Sunday’s abrupt cancellation of this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival any less of a body blow.
Already delayed from its usual spot on the spring calendar after having skipped 2020 entirely, this year’s Jazz Fest was supposed to be a milestone in the long battle against COVID-19, a sign of normalcy and return of big, boisterous fun to New Orleans.
The raging delta variant had other ideas. With case numbers and hospitalizations at frightening levels, the fest’s organizers admitted that they couldn’t comfortably plan for October, and cut their losses.
We’ve written many times about the ongoing health crisis, and once again urge everyone to vax and mask up, to help get Louisiana’s nation-leading per capita numbers back down and to save lives.
The news Sunday reminded us that there’s even more at stake.
The economic fallout of a Jazz Fest-free fall is potentially devastating, for tourism-dependent businesses that held on during the pandemic’s first three waves, and for people who work in hospitality or as musicians and artists. The news invites questions about the viability of other events, and could lead potential visitors to conclude that New Orleans isn’t yet safe to visit. That it comes as government aid is no longer available — no more enhanced unemployment or stimulus checks or federally backed sick leave unless Congress again acts — is alarming.
We’ve already lost so much, so many loved ones and friends, so many joyous occasions together. And more big dates loom, including Carnival 2022, which like Jazz Fest requires months of advance planning and plenty of money down.
Whether it can go on as scheduled is in our hands. Vaccinations are up, and that’s good, but we’ve got a lot of catching up to do. Mask mandates are back, and people need to take them seriously. We know none of this is any fun, but there’s simply too much on the line to slack off.
Besides, think how great it will feel once we can celebrate turning the corner once and for all.