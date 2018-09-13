As Americans were busy this week poring over the busy tropical weather forecast maps, word got out that Department of Homeland Security had diverted $10 million from FEMA’s budget to provide more “detention beds” for people arrested as part of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance crackdown on border crossings.
Put aside for a moment, if you can, the gratuitous cruelty of a policy that has led to children being ripped from parents who are in many cases fleeing horrific situations their home countries, and focus on what that says about the administration’s relative interest in dealing with disasters.
And tell me if it all sounds at all familiar.
One lesson from Louisiana’s worst disaster, Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, is that Homeland Security had let preparedness slip down the priority list behind fighting terrorism in the aftermath of 9/11. While countering terrorism was more of an urgent need and less a political statement than President Donald Trump’s border crackdown, the effect could turn out to be the same.
The news comes not just as Trump bizarrely discounts the misery and death in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria, but also as experts are increasingly pointing out that man-made climate change — a total non-priority for this crowd — is fueling extreme weather. One report predicted, for instance, that Hurricane Florence would drop 50 percent more rain on the U.S. than it would have without climate change.
Despite all this, Trump confidently claimed this week that the government is ready for Florence, and for the sake of everyone in the extended strike zone, I certainly hope that’s true.
Forgive me if I’ll wait to see how things turn out.