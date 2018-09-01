Even a year out from the last Louisiana governor race, we knew what the big issues would be. The state’s dire budget situation stood above everything else, and Medicaid expansion topped the list of other burning causes.
In both cases, Democrat John Bel Edwards basically campaigned against the legacy of outgoing Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal, who was preparing to bequeath a huge shortfall to the next guy, and who had refused to accept a boatload of federal money to give health insurance to several hundred thousand of his struggling constituents. Edwards’ three Republican rivals, to at least some extent, were talking about the same things.
Fast forward to a year before the kickoff of the state’s next big political season, and things are looking pretty different.
Thanks in large part to Republican intransigence in the state House, it took Edwards 2½ years to finally land a deal to stabilize the state’s financial picture and avoid huge cuts to priorities such as higher education. And when it finally happened, plenty of people who had castigated him as a tax-and-spender went along with the plan to renew a portion of the temporary sales tax first adopted in 2016.
There are still critics of the outcome, of course — the loudest, if you go by Twitter, being the same anti-tax activists from Washington who defended Jindal — but there doesn’t seem to be much energy behind their professed dismay. And nobody complained when two different rating agencies stepped up over the summer and upgraded the state’s fiscal outlook. Joining Edwards in trumpeting the accomplishment, in fact, was new state Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican former House member who’d previously pushed back on the idea that more revenue was needed.
If there ever was much grassroots opposition to extending access to Medicaid, it’s petered out too.
Because expansion didn’t require legislative approval, Edwards accepted this provision of the Affordable Care Act immediately, and now has much to show for it. He regularly opens his speeches by listing the benefits to individuals — how many are now receiving primary care, how many have had cancer screenings and are now getting treatment, how many are now able to control their diabetes or high blood pressure. Recently the state released a study showing a broader benefit: Since he signed his executive order in 2016, Louisiana’s uninsured rate has been cut in half.
There are critics here too, of course, but they’re nibbling around the edges. Attorney General Jeff Landry, a possible Edwards challenger, has tried to drum up concern that expansion could lead to more opioid use, even though the program makes treatment more accessible. And several potential candidates have been talking up work requirements for recipients, although most people who benefit from the expansion already work, the promised cost-savings are elusive and there are real practical obstacles to putting such a mandate in place.
But the big picture remains that this, like the budget deal, is a success story.
So where does that leave Edwards’ possible challengers? Advocating for reversing these changes would amount to putting higher ed funding back at risk, or taking away health care from hundreds of thousands of Louisianans. Neither seems too politically palatable.
So it looks like we’ll be talking about other issues. Criminal justice reform, which Edwards also backed, is already bubbling up.
Both Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, another possible candidate for governor, have criticized the new law aimed at reducing mass incarceration, although the debate is complicated by widespread support for the reform from conservative groups and leaders. Both are also using a ginned-up controversy over big banks to try to paint Edwards, who consistently identifies himself as pro-gun, as weak on the 2nd Amendment. Landry is picking his own separate fight over the death penalty.
A year from now we’ll be probably be hearing a lot about some if not all of these things, much more than about the budget and Medicaid expansion. That’s how campaigns generally work. Once something is no longer perceived to be a big problem, you don’t have to talk about solutions, and so another supposed problem takes its place in the debate.
So other than who will emerge to challenge Edwards, the real question is which, if any, of these issues might stick.