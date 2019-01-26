IN: Current Gov. John Bel Edwards (D)

Edwards announced his intent to run for re-election after just six months into his first term in office. The former chairman of the Louisiana House Democratic Caucus beat Republicans David Vitter, Scott Angelle and Jay Dardenne in the fall of 2015.

The only Democratic governor in the Deep South has garnered support from some of the GOP's biggest names, including a former GOP gubernatorial candidate, two top aides to former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal and several of the party's A-List donors.

Edwards, a West Point graduate who previously served in the state House but was not widely known outside of the State Capitol before his gubernatorial run, has remained popular in most polls since taking office in January 2016.