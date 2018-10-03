BR.kennedykavanaugh.072518.001
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, met with Judge Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday afternoon in KennedyÕs Capitol Hill office to discuss KavanaughÕs pending nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kennedy told reporters earlier in the day that heÕs looking forward to meeting with Kavanaugh. Kennedy has praised President Donald TrumpÕs decision to nominate Kavanaugh, who currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy (no relation). But the senator, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, declined to say how he plans to vote.

 Advocate staff photo by BRYN STOLE

Amazingly enough, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy may be on to something that people on both sides of the gaping, deeply partisan divide over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination could actually agree upon.

Kennedy, a member of the Judiciary Committee, wants the quick-order FBI investigation into allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were in high school, and later performed a vulgar act in front of a female classmate at Yale, to be made public.

Under the highly unusual circumstances, that’s probably the best of bad options.

The request puts him at odds with the Republican leadership, both Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley, who want the report kept from the public. So does the committee’s ranking Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, who received Ford’s letter outlining her allegations and kept it confidential, at Ford’s request, throughout Kavanaugh’s initial hearing (it’s not known at this point how Ford’s name became public before she decided to allow the Washington Post to publish her account and appear at a second hearing in person).

John Kennedy, differing with Senate GOP leaders, says Kavanaugh FBI report should be public

Our Views: Kennedy leaves leadership to Jeff Flake

Kennedy voted in committee to forward Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, which McConnell insists will make its final determination this week. He linked his preference for releasing the report to concern that Democrats will leak excerpts that bolster their opposition to Kavanaugh.

That’s absolutely a possibility. So, by the way, is the prospect of Republicans selectively leaking to boost their point of view.

The other powerful argument in favor of transparency is that the public needs to understand what the investigation covered and what it didn’t, which witnesses agents interviewed and which ones never got a call. There’s already plenty of confusion over the probe’s scope, primarily due to the White House’s initial move to sharply limit it. Releasing the report would allow people to decide whether they think the investigation was comprehensive, or simply perfunctory.

Yes, there are serious privacy issues, and perhaps some sensitive material can be redacted. But on a broad scale, extraordinary events have overtaken these concerns.

No matter how the Senate votes, it’ll be immensely difficult for the country to heal from this latest culture war. It’ll be even harder if key information about the process remains shielded from public view.

Follow Stephanie Grace on Twitter, @stephgracela.

View comments