Amazingly enough, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy may be on to something that people on both sides of the gaping, deeply partisan divide over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination could actually agree upon.
Kennedy, a member of the Judiciary Committee, wants the quick-order FBI investigation into allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were in high school, and later performed a vulgar act in front of a female classmate at Yale, to be made public.
Under the highly unusual circumstances, that’s probably the best of bad options.
The request puts him at odds with the Republican leadership, both Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley, who want the report kept from the public. So does the committee’s ranking Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, who received Ford’s letter outlining her allegations and kept it confidential, at Ford’s request, throughout Kavanaugh’s initial hearing (it’s not known at this point how Ford’s name became public before she decided to allow the Washington Post to publish her account and appear at a second hearing in person).
Kennedy voted in committee to forward Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, which McConnell insists will make its final determination this week. He linked his preference for releasing the report to concern that Democrats will leak excerpts that bolster their opposition to Kavanaugh.
That’s absolutely a possibility. So, by the way, is the prospect of Republicans selectively leaking to boost their point of view.
The other powerful argument in favor of transparency is that the public needs to understand what the investigation covered and what it didn’t, which witnesses agents interviewed and which ones never got a call. There’s already plenty of confusion over the probe’s scope, primarily due to the White House’s initial move to sharply limit it. Releasing the report would allow people to decide whether they think the investigation was comprehensive, or simply perfunctory.
Yes, there are serious privacy issues, and perhaps some sensitive material can be redacted. But on a broad scale, extraordinary events have overtaken these concerns.
No matter how the Senate votes, it’ll be immensely difficult for the country to heal from this latest culture war. It’ll be even harder if key information about the process remains shielded from public view.