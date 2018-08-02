This may burst a few bubbles out there, but apparently Attorney General Jeff Landry’s recent obsession with bringing executions back to Louisiana is more about politics than policy.
Landry has been banging the drum as loudly as he can on this for a couple of weeks now. He pulled out of his office’s joint defense of a lawsuit with Gov. John Bel Edwards on the subject. He’s demanded that the law be changed to allow for additional forms of execution other than lethal injections, which have run into practical obstacles over the availability of drugs. Landry now says he wants to bring back firing squads, hangings, and electrocution, even though he never raised the issue during the many, many months that the Legislature was in session and could have done something about it.
He’s accused the governor, who has avoided stating his personal position on the subject, of being soft on crime and unsympathetic to victims. And he’s suggested that the fact that Louisiana hasn’t put anyone to death since Bobby Jindal’s first term is due to Edwards’ weak knees rather than legal and practical barriers.
"Louisiana currently has more than 70 inmates on death row awaiting execution, and the state has not carried out a death sentence since 2010, even though a large and growing number of victims’ families suffer in legal limbo waiting for justice to be carried out," Landry wrote to Edwards recently.
And now comes the not-at-all surprising word that, rather than run for another term as AG, he’s seriously looking at challenging Edwards for reelection next year.
Landry told reporter Greg Hilburn of the USA Today Network that he doesn’t see another Republican who can unite the party against the Democratic governor, so he’s thinking of taking the leap. Not only that, Landry said, but “there’s no doubt if I run I will beat John Bel Edwards, and you can tell him I said that.”
There actually is some doubt, according to Edwards’ generally positive poll numbers.
Louisiana Spotlight: Gov. Edwards dodging questions on death penalty delivers easy target for AG Landry
And given that the Republican-led Legislature hasn’t seen fit to take on the death penalty issue on its own, it’s perfectly possible that the subject doesn’t have legs. Landry’s interview came before Pope Francis issued an even stronger condemnation of the practice than he has in the past, which could foster doubts in some of Louisiana’s many conservative Catholics.
If the potency of Landry’s latest signature issue is one political unknown, his possible entry into the race raises a more immediate question.
Landry used the interview to push the theory that the Republicans should unite behind a single candidate rather than stage a destructive intramural fight. But which one?
His comments sure sounded like a vote of no-confidence in U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, who has been looking at the race for a while even though he’s running for reelection to his own seat this fall. While Landry once tweeted out that “Ralph Abraham would make a great governor,” he noted this week that “there hasn't been a lot of circling the wagons around him."
Electrocution, firing squads should be options for death penalty in Louisiana, AG Jeff Landry tells Gov. Edwards
"I don't retract my comment, but we're getting into a kind of critical decision-making time. If we're going to have a candidate we need to find one and soon,” he told Hilburn.
The more interesting question is what this means for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has also been mulling a challenge to the governor.
Landry’s comments could be a hint that he knows something — that he thinks Kennedy, who sure seems to be enjoying getting quoted by the national press up in Washington, won’t do it.
Or it could signal a break from the senator, who has assumed a similarly combative stance toward Edwards, sometimes in conjunction with the attorney general on issues such as criminal justice reform. Perhaps this is Landry’s way of telling Kennedy to make a move, or clear the air and get out of the way.
As election season approaches, Landry’s surely not the one who’s getting impatient.