There was a time when former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, accused of a chilling pattern of sexual harassment of a female employee, thought he could hold on. Back in March 2018, when the Republican onetime state senator announced that he’d forego a reelection campaign but intended to serve out his term, I wrote that he sounded like a man who wanted his good name back.

These days, it seems, he just wants his money back.

Despite Schedler's pleas for a second chance, his previously positive reputation and his insistence that he and the employee in question had a consensual relationship — which she denied — there would be no public redemption. His accuser’s story was too credible. And Schedler’s counter argument, that his expertise and experience were too valuable to lose, was typical of the excuses that have always kept men who’d abused their positions in place. Like the hashtag says, time really is up.

So with his reputation already in the trash, perhaps Schedler felt he had nothing left to lose by sending the state a bill for his troubles.

Taxpayers covered most of the cost of settling the former employee’s lawsuit against him — more than $180,000 including attorney fees — but Schedler personally paid $18,425 of the $167,500 that she received. Now he’s suing to recoup $14,308 in costs and attorney fees along with the amount he contributed toward the settlement. His argument is that the state did not fully satisfy its obligation to legally defend him.

Talk about a sense of entitlement. But then, Schedler’s sense of entitlement is a big part of what got him here in the first place.