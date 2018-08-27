If it sometimes feels as if the big 2019 gubernatorial race has already started, it’s also true that the campaign is in something of a holding pattern.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who logged an improbably decisive victory in 2015 despite Louisiana’s conservative leanings, is definitely seeking reelection. The Republican Party writ large, which has always viewed Edwards as an accidental governor who drew a flawed runoff opponent — this despite the fact that then-U.S. Sen. David Vitter had never before lost an election — badly wants to make him a one-termer.
But who’s the Republican candidate to do it? Some lesser-known politicians are mulling a challenge to Edwards, but until high-profile figures such as U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry stop playing will-he-or-won’t-he, the campaign’s shape will remain a muddle.
Next year is also a big one for local elections, and in one of the state’s highest-profile parishes, things are also simultaneously happening, and not. And in this case, it’s the incumbent’s status, not the identity of the chief challenger, that’s the biggest unknown.
When he won the Jefferson Parish presidency in 2015, Mike Yenni was supposed to be just getting started. At 39, the former Kenner mayor seemed to be a generational candidate, one who promised to reinvigorate an aging inner-ring suburb and attract young families that might be otherwise drawn to the hipper New Orleans or the leafier north shore.
Yet less than a year later, it all came crashing down when WWL-TV reported that Yenni had engaged in a sexting relationship with a 17-year-old boy. Suddenly, he wasn’t an up-and-coming hotshot but a pathetic middle-aged married guy who got caught targeting someone young enough to be his own kid. Rather than a rising star, he became damaged goods.
The reaction was surely more intense in some circles because the teenager was male, but it’s hard to believe it would have been entirely different had Yenni zeroed in on a young girl. Certainly not once the #MeToo movement came along.
Yet due to a combination of circumstance and outright stubbornness, Yenni has remained in office. Under state law in effect at the time, recall organizers needed to collect signatures from a third of registered voters to get the question on the ballot, an impossibly high bar they could not meet (Yenni’s situation helped fuel legislation to reduce the threshold to 20 percent in jurisdictions of over 100,000). Yenni rebuffed calls, including from the Parish Council, that he resign, and set out to power through the controversy.
In some ways, he’s been able to. Government has largely functioned as it should, the current blow-up over the noxious odors emanating from the parish landfill notwithstanding.
But in many ways, he hasn’t been able to shake off the scandal. He’s still not welcome on public school property in Jefferson Parish, and his attempt earlier this summer to cajole some school board members into lifting the policy barring him from parish schools went nowhere.
Surely school board members, who are up for reelection this fall, were thinking of a cautionary tale from the sheriff election earlier this year, in which candidate John Fortunato said on television that he’d support Yenni’s reelection, then watched his support implode.
Despite all this, Yenni still says publicly that he may seek reelection next year. And as long as he’s assuming that public posture, the election can’t really take shape.
If he runs, Yenni’s bound to draw a muscular challenge. Former Parish President John Young says he’ll run, and Cynthia Lee-Sheng, an at-large councilwoman and daughter of the popular late Sheriff Harry Lee, says she’s seriously considering it.
The race should be an epic battle over the parish’s future regardless of whether Yenni tries to stick around. The real question at this point is the extent to which it will also be about him.