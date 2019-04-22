Barbara Bush, wife of one president and mother of another, was known to speak her mind throughout her long life. She’s still making news a year after her death, thanks to a newly released biography that’s climbing the bestseller list.
Among the attention-getting tidbits revealed in “The Matriarch,” by USA Today Washington bureau chief, is that Bush didn’t cast her final presidential vote for the candidate from the party that George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush represented. Instead, she wrote in the name of another son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whom Donald Trump had mercilessly mocked during the GOP primary (George H.W. Bush wrote in the wife of the man who beat him when he ran for reelection in 1992, Hillary Clinton).
Page will talk about the book Tuesday at the Loyola University Institute of Politics’ annual Ed Renwick Lecture. The lecture is set for 7:30 p.m. at Roussel Hall on Loyola’s Uptown New Orleans campus, and is free and open to the public.
Page will be joined on stage by another noted biographer, Walter Isaacson, who has written on Benjamin Franklin, Steve Jobs and Leonardo da Vinci and who is now teaching at Tulane University.
Page, meanwhile, already has her next project lined up. She’s signed on to write a biography of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.