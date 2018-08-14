One of the many amazing things about the groundswell in favor of eliminating Louisiana’s nearly unique law allowing criminal convictions by non-unanimous verdicts was how quickly advocates from the left and the right came together.

That is, until you think about what came before.

Earlier this year, a broad spectrum of interest groups and politicians backed a legislative measure to put the question on the fall ballot, and the same folks are gearing up to convince voters to change the state constitution in November.

And many of them are the same groups and people who had crossed ideological lines and come together in 2017 to pass an unrelated criminal justice reform drive aimed at reducing mass incarceration through the Legislature.

In fact, when the unanimous jury issue suddenly popped up, much of pre-existing criminal justice reform coalition simply coalesced again. Established relationships and common goals had to have helped. It wasn't much of a reach to extend the momentum behind last year's justice reform effort to address jury reform, too. Louisiana's nonunanimous jury rule was born of racism, and that disproportionately impacts African-Americans, as an analysis conducted by The Advocate found.

Now comes Grammy-award winning musician John Legend, who has made it his mission to push for a reduction of the prison population nationwide, to link the two issues on a bigger stage. Legend penned an op-ed in the Washington Post this week arguing that the two questions are part of a larger whole, a quest to make the system more fair.

To their credit, lots of people in Louisiana already get that. Still, it’s nice to see someone with Legend’s profile and credibility on the issue make the connection to the rest of the world.