If you purchase your own health insurance, you’ve now got some new options, thanks to a Trump administration rule relaxing certain aspects of the Affordable Care Act.
Bare-bones, short-term plans that were previously limited to three months can now be renewed for up to three years. This change essentially transforms the product from a temporary bridge to more of a long-term option for people who can’t or don’t want to pay for an ACA-compliant plan.
The rule became final in August, and 10 insurers have signed up so far to offer these news products to Louisiana customers. The stated goal is to give people more options.
But buyers beware.
These new plans come with a risk that you’ll wind up with something that the health care law was specifically designed to prevent: Big surprises with potentially devastating consequences.
One of the main ACA requirements at issue here is the list of essential benefits that the law requires all long-term plans to cover. They are: Outpatient care, emergency care, hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, mental health and substance abuse treatment, prescriptions, rehabilitation, lab serves, preventive care and chronic disease management, and pediatric care. That’s a pretty comprehensive array of what patients might need.
Another is perhaps the most popular provision of the ACA, coverage of pre-existing conditions. These plans are also exempt from lifetime and annual payment limits for patients. That’s why critics sometimes refer to them as junk policies, insurance that doesn’t put customers in the position to weather an accident or unexpected illness.
The change is in part about economics. These plans are cheaper for a reason, because they don’t provide as much coverage or security in case of catastrophe.
It’s also very much about politics.
Last year, President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress fell just short of overturning the ACA by law, and have since been attempting to chip away at it.
They’ve already gotten rid of the tax penalty on those who don’t carry insurance via the big tax bill passed last year along entirely partisan lines. This was a key component to getting younger, healthier people to buy insurance both for their own benefit, and to help cover the cost of more expensive care for the patients with costly pre-existing conditions.
Now 20 states, led by Texas, are pushing a lawsuit to overturn that pre-existing mandate, arguing that it’s no longer valid because of the changes in the tax law. Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry signed on to the suit on behalf of Louisiana, although Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards strongly opposes the move. The Trump administration is refusing to defend the law in court.
The relaxed regulations on short-term plans are yet another piece of the puzzle.
Because they are likely to exacerbate the flight of healthy patients from ACA-compliant plans to cheaper options, they’ll contribute to the undermining of a system that’s built on everyone paying a share — both for the greater good and on the theory that even the youngest, healthiest person might one day wind up in the emergency room or with a dire diagnosis.
It says something about our government that it’s more focused on doing this — essentially reintroducing old problems with the health care system that the ACA largely solved — than on fixing the many that still remain.
That said, these new plans may well work for some people, and some insurance is certainly better than none.
But if you’re thinking of signing up, I’d urge you to read the fine print and understand not only what’s covered but what isn’t. You’ll only be getting what you pay for.