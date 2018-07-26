It turns out that the “indispensable man” theory of governing is pretty popular around the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
First former Secretary of State Tom Schedler embraced the principle when he tried to serve out the rest of his term despite serious sexual harassment allegations from a longtime employee, not to mention his own also-damning counterclaim that he and his subordinate had a consensual relationship.
"I work for the people of the state of Louisiana, and I’ve always taken that very seriously. They elected me to do a job, and it’s way too important to walk away from, especially with my tail between my legs," Schedler said, mixing in a big dose of personal pride in the high-mindedness. “I cannot in good conscience leave this group and put this place into more chaos at this point in time. I cannot do it.”
Turns out he could, and did, after it became clear that the pressure to quit wouldn’t subside. And so Schedler turned over his duties to his first assistant, Kyle Ardoin, who immediately said he would not run in the special election to fill Schedler’s seat because there was too much important work to do.
“This office has to remain laser-focused, ignoring the politics swirling around us at this time," Ardoin told a legislative committee.
End of story? Nope.
Turns out it wasn’t much of a leap from "there’s too much important work to do to distract myself with a campaign" to "there’s too much important work to do to let someone else do it" — at least in Ardoin’s framing. As qualifying for the November special election was about to close, the placeholder suddenly reversed himself and signed up to run against a large field for the permanent post.
"I don't think we need on-the-job training," he said.
What is it with these guys? Do they really think nobody else can do what they do?
Okay, let’s give them this: These are not ordinary times for those who oversee state elections. In fact, there’s a tremendous amount happening that’s not at all normal, most of it centered on Russia’s attempts to hack into state voting systems.
Before he decided to sign up himself, Ardoin outlined to The Advocate's Mark Ballard a long list of challenges beyond ensuring the system’s security. Bids are due soon for new voting machines. While the Legislature draws voting districts, the Secretary of State’s office was named as a defendant in a voting rights lawsuit centered on alleged racial gerrymandering. The Supreme Court recently handed down guidance on purging voter registration rolls, and thanks to a bill passed by Louisiana lawmakers this spring, the office will soon be tasked with putting some felons back on the rolls.
All this would seem to argue for Ardoin’s initial take on his own indispensability, rather than his second.
If all these challenges really are urgent, one could argue, then it makes sense to not have the person in charge out there raising money, attending forums and hustling for votes just as the office is preparing for an election that also includes contests for all six of Louisiana’s congressional seats. Better to focus on that and get the new person in place to prepare for next year’s big election season, although whoever wins this fall will have to run again for a full term in 2019.
There is something to be said for the argument for a steady hand right about now.
Of course, the man making that argument might seem a little more indispensable if, when all eyes were on him, he hadn’t behaved like such a flake.