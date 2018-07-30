It’s become a truism that Louisiana is following in Washington, D.C.’s footsteps and becoming ever more partisan, and there’s good reason for that. It is, indeed, true, particularly when we’re talking about relations between the Republican-majority state House and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
But it’s not happening in every corner of government.
Conflict gets more headlines than comity, and tension between Edwards and House leaders, and also between Edwards and a couple of fellow statewide officials, has earned plenty of attention.
And yet some of the less dramatic stories are also worth telling.
One is that, for all the fighting in the House over how to avert the fiscal cliff, the governor and the Republican-majority state Senate were largely on the same page. Chalk that up in part to the skilled, conciliatory leadership of Democrat-turned-Republican Senate President John Alario, who played a similar role when Republican Bobby Jindal was governor, as well as to the presence of a critical mass of veterans from the old, less partisan days. Don’t count on it lasting; Alario and his longest-serving colleagues can’t run next year due to term limits, and with a number of House members eyeing those open seats, the next term’s Senate is likely to be more like this term’s House.
Edwards is the only Democrat serving statewide, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t built solid working relationships with some of the state’s highest-profile Republicans.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who is considering challenging Edwards next year, regularly bashes the governor’s policies (to be fair, he did the same when Jindal was governor). But relations between the governor’s administration and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy have been cordial and productive. That’s particularly true on health care, a major interest of the physician-turned-senator, even though the two are on opposite sides of the great Affordable Care Act divide.
Edwards, Landry continue spat over death penalty: 'Families of victims are not well served by politicians who spout off'
And although state Rep. Cameron Henry has been a thorn in Edwards’ side, his mentor, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, lets Edwards use his Capitol suite when he’s in D.C.
No relationship is more contentious than the one between Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry, another possible election opponent. Landry has picked one attention-getting fight after another, most recently over the death penalty. And while Treasurer John Schroder is relatively new to the job, he’s taken some opportunities to criticize the governor’s financial stewardship as well.
But things are different with the other statewide officials at the Capitol. Edwards and Republican Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain held a joint event recently with sugar cane farmers. And the governor and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon have never appeared to be at cross purposes in public.
The most eye-catching development here, though, is an apparently strong relationship between Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican elected separately.
Things didn’t start off so well; soon after both were elected, Nungesser made news when he and then-Louisiana Republican Party chairman Roger Villere sought out a fishy-sounding business relationship with Iraq, all without telling Edwards.
But a lot has happened since. When catastrophic floods hit the Baton Rouge area, Edwards gave Nungesser a prominent role in the response. The governor seemed to appreciate Nungesser’s experience as former president of Plaquemines Parish, which has seen more than its share of disasters, and Nungesser appeared grateful for the vote of confidence.
More recently, Nungesser joined Edwards as he opened the final special session with a plea to raise enough money to avoid deep budget cuts, and invoked the wrath of some fellow Republicans in the process. Look for evidence of a mutual non-aggression pact when both stand for reelection next year.
Yet another major Republican who worked well with the governor was former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who was forced to resign earlier this year — at the urging of Edwards among others — due to a sexual harassment scandal. Schedler behaved horribly on that front, but when it came to the key job of running elections, he kept politics out of it.
Nine people are running to replace him this fall, and it would be nice to hear candidates from both parties endorse that approach, particularly given what we know about Russian attempts to infiltrate American voting systems.
You get more TV time and newspaper space by going partisan, as Landry, Kennedy and Henry can attest. But some things really are more important.