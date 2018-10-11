The first step in promising to fix something — a public office, say — is to identify what’s broken. That’s led to an unusual challenge for candidates seeking to replace Tom Schedler as Louisiana’s next secretary of state.
When it comes to official business, Schedler was well-regarded. The Republican former state senator didn’t bring his partisan preferences to the office, and Louisiana hasn’t had the sorts of showdowns over ballot access that other states continue to have. On the all-important issue of securing the vote against foreign interference, he was a leader.
Just listen to some of the candidates to replace him as they spoke at Monday’s Baton Rouge Press club candidate forum.
Renee Fontenot Free, a former top aide in the office before Schedler took over, said that the current system “is a secure system.”
“I do have to commend Secretary of State Schedler and his administration,” said Heather Cloud, the mayor of tiny Turkey Creek. “I think that he has been very forward thinking as far as cybersecurity goes.”
And here was state Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner: “Quite frankly, this office isn’t open because we have a bad election system. It’s not open because we have a bad corporate system. This office is open because of an act of inappropriate sexual misconduct in an office place.”
And that, of course, is the real problem to be fixed, the source of the scandal that has darkened the office ever since news broke that Schedler had sexually harassed a longtime employee.
In a lawsuit, which the state has now settled for $149,000, the woman described a scary pattern of abuse. She said that Schedler sent her Valentine's Day cards, wine, flowers, and sex tapes, that he bought a home across from hers and had his security personnel monitor her, and that he responded to her resistance with unfavorable work assignments. Even his initial version of events — that the two had a consensual relationship, something she adamantly denied — wouldn't fly in an age when the misuses of power are finally under a microscope.
So much of the conversation Monday was about how the candidates would turn the office into a safe space for the people who work there.
Stokes has some prior credibility. She likened herself to a “first responder” on these issues and recalled the time she and a few other female lawmakers angrily challenged a “foolish, nonsense” amendment to her serious human trafficking bill that made light of women’s ages and weight.
“While everybody else was doing nothing, or laughing, I pushed my button and I went up to the well of the House of Representatives and I took action for women,” she said.
Her competitors didn’t have stories that dramatic to tell, but they all signed on to the same goal.
Free and Cloud talked of having open doors to employees who face harassment.
Louisiana Sec. of State candidates target 'taint of scandal,' but that's just 'baloney,' official says
State Rep. Rick Edmonds vowed to lead by example, specifically his long marriage. He said the way to show integrity and character is to “model it day in and day out,” and that the proof is not just in how you treat employees but also in “how they see you treat your wife.”
Edmonds’ #MeToo cred may have been undermined by his opening statement, in which he celebrated the confirmation of controversial new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite allegations that he’d sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl when he was 17.
Kyle Ardoin, the interim secretary of state, has reason to be defensive too over his own handling of the situation involving Schedler when he was the office’s first assistant.
The harassment lawsuit said that Ardoin had advised the employee to steer clear of the boss. He said later that he didn’t know of her complaints before she sued. And Monday, he said he’s put in “the strictest policy in all of state government,” and highlighted another case in which he “swiftly terminated” the employee.
“It has to be reported,” Ardoin said.
All this is pretty new territory as far as Louisiana political campaigns go, and it’s hard to tell how much voters will choose based on which candidate is most likely to create a positive work environment for employees.
You have to admit this, though: The conversation couldn’t be more timely.