Aug. 29 may not loom as large on the summer calendar as it did in the first years after Hurricane Katrina, but with Laura heading toward the Louisiana/Texas border, the approach of the disaster’s 15th anniversary this week was infused with a deeper-than-usual sense of dread. The alarming warning from the National Hurricane Center — that Laura’s storm surge could be “unsurvivable” — is the sort of language we hadn’t really heard since 2005.
Katrina, which passed to the east of New Orleans, was the first blow in a one-two punch that year. Laura followed Hurricane Rita’s path, targeting the state’s southwest coast and making landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane. We’re thankful the storm’s surge was less than feared — thanks, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, to a last-minute eastward shift — but Laura still caused what he characterized as “a tremendous amount” of damage. We mourn the loss the life, and sympathize with those facing severe property damage and a loss of power and water.
We also know that the lessons learned from Katrina and catastrophic events since have positioned the state to better weather this latest crisis.
Some of those lessons led to improvements in how we handle disasters themselves. A positive development out of this week’s storm was that the state never lost communication with the impacted parishes, which Edwards attributed to investments and technological advancements.
Some could help in the upcoming months, including new rules pushed by Louisiana officials that allow federal rebuilding dollars to be redirected toward meeting changed needs rather than just building back what existed before.
But much of what we learned continues to challenge us to this day, in storms and in other treacherous situations up to and including the coronavirus pandemic.
One major revelation of the Katrina experience is that the conditions that exist before tragedy strikes matter.
Katrina and its aftermath highlighted racial disparities dating back generations, including lower property values in majority Black neighborhoods — until a legal challenge, the basis for rebuilding grants from the Road Home program — and residential patterns that concentrated Black residents in lower-lying, more flood-prone areas. They exposed the effects of poverty, which helped determine who had enough cash on hand to evacuate at the end of the month and who could access the resources to rebuild or even return at all. They focused our attention on the importance of building and maintaining reliable infrastructure.
They also revealed a can-do spirit, a love of place and a determination to prove the naysayers wrong, that famous resilience that we hear so much about.
Nobody expects that surviving all that 2020 has sent our way will be easy, or painless, or quick; we know from experience that the opposite is true. But let this anniversary be a reminder that despite it all, Louisiana has a way of emerging from adversity with new tools in its toolbox.