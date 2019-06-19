Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the new $30 billion state operating budget this week without making a single line-item veto, which speaks to the relative fiscal peace that eventually emerged at the end of the recent legislative session.
Sure, there were scuffles along the way, including a showdown over which version of a teacher pay raise would prevail. One, pushed by House conservatives, was ever-so-slightly higher but would have come without a guarantee that it would recur every year, and also without new direct aid to schools. The second, favored by Edwards and including the annual guarantee and direct aid, was the one that prevailed.
Another fight was even more for show. House Republicans — again — pushed a bill to roll back the temporary sales tax that lawmakers had approved just a year earlier. The 73 members who voted "yes" did so secure in the knowledge that the bill's objective would never come to pass, that the Senate would sideline any attempt to undo what it took three years to do in the first place, and that if all else failed Edwards would use his veto pen.
Stephanie Grace: Louisiana teachers deserve higher pay. We all know it. So why the political battle?
And all this followed an unprecedented period of mischief by House Speaker Taylor Barras over the normally boring process of revenue forecasting.
The tension had largely died down by the time lawmakers approved the budget, and the version that reached Edwards’ desk was clearly something he could live with. By dispensing with line-item vetoes, the governor chose not to object to any individual items, or to take revenge on any particular legislator. If you hadn’t been playing attention, you’d almost think they’d gotten along the entire time.
Surely it wasn’t a coincidence that a political action committee supporting Edwards’ reelection bid this fall chose this week to run its first television ad. The commercial’s theme? The bipartisan support for Edwards’ version of the teacher pay raise.