When you cover politics in a place other than Washington, D.C. for a long time, you’re bound to cross paths with national figures when they pass through. So it was with me and the late Arizona senator and 2008 presidential candidate John McCain.
The first time I met McCain was in 1996, when he came to town to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Woody Jenkins, the Republican who lost in a squeaker to Democrat Mary Landrieu. The last time I saw him was in 2014, when he returned to appear on behalf of Bill Cassidy, who finally sent Landrieu packing after three terms in Washington.
This was the utterly conventional side of McCain, who, for all his celebrated maverick tendencies, was very much a party loyalist who wanted to see fellow Republicans elected.
Yet it was what happened in between those elections that made McCain a more unusual figure. And it’s a big part of why the nation’s mourning not just the man, but also the impulses he represented.
One such impulse was to mark the end of election season by putting partisanship on the shelf, at least to some degree, and to work alongside Democrats. On a pretty regular basis, Landrieu was one of them.
In an interview this week, Landrieu recalled her former colleague as an “extraordinary human being” and a “very capable and fiercely independent-minded senator,” but also a figure from a far less divisive era.
“That’s the way politics has been for the most part, up until about 10 years ago. It just recently has become a 24/7 battle,” she said. “During the campaign season, you were loyal to your party, you tried to elect your team. Once election was over, you rolled up your sleeves and got to work.”
“Those times in Louisiana (when he campaigned against her) didn’t endear me to him, but it was not unexpected, and I never held a grudge and he never held a grudge. And we worked together where we could,” she said.
Landrieu admits that the two got off to a “wobbly” start when she was a young senator who pushed for more money for the National Guard, and McCain led the opposition. But there were many times they found themselves on the same side.
Landrieu supported the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill and appeared in New Orleans with the two named sponsors to promote the measure.
When centrist coalitions formed to try to end some sort of partisan stalemate — groups that were usually dubbed the “Gang of” however many senators were involved at the time — Landrieu and McCain were either both involved or generally supportive. The two were part of the “Gang of 14” in 2005, which successfully ended a showdown over the use of filibusters in judicial nominations. Landrieu wasn’t part of a later “Gang of Eight” senators pushing for a compromise on immigration, but she applauded the effort.
“If there was a gang, we were in it,” she said.
They also worked together in quieter ways, Landrieu said. When she chaired the Appropriations subcommittee overseeing Homeland Security, she would help him secure resources to beef up the border. She would go to him for support on post-Katrina recovery matters. A fellow adoptive parent, Landrieu said McCain supported her work with the Adoption Caucus, although he wasn’t as involved as others.
None of this sounds all that extraordinary, except for the fact that functional work across the aisle seems to be disappearing at a rapid rate from Congress.
Landrieu, of course, had her own partisan interests. And although McCain easily won Louisiana when he ran for president in 2008, it’s likely that enthusiasm among Democratic voters for Barack Obama contributed to her narrow win that same year.
Yet the fact that they developed a respectful, mutually beneficial relationship regardless of party feels like a throwback, a remnant of a bygone era. That, along with the loss of a legendary American leader, is worth mourning.